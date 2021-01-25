Police: Man charged with driving while impaired after hitting, killing Hickory woman

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man has been arrested and charged with driving while impaired after hitting and killing another driver, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police say the crash happened on Hwy 70 SE near Everett Chevrolet around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Leisa Glenn White, 61, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Hickory Police, 26-year-old Aaron Lee Walker was driving east when he crossed into the west bound lane, hitting White’s car.

Walker was arrested by police on charges of felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless and reckless driving.

Walker is being held on a $121,500 secured bond.