Police: Man charged after 13-year-old shot, killed in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man has been charged after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in Lincolnton on Wednesday, according to the city police department.

Police say at 3:41 p.m. on Sept. 23, officers were dispatched to 340 Highland Drive where it was reported that the teen had been hit by gunfire and was not breathing.

Officers and Lincoln County EMS attempted to render aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Gabriel Teems, a resident of the home.

Matthew Eric Combs was taken in to custody at the scene and is cooperating with officers. He was charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Police have not released details on what caused the shooting.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Lt. Dennis Harris or Detective Diallo at 704-736-8900.

