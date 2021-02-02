Police looking for 2 men after boys playing in front of NC home abducted, dropped off near gas station

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are searching for two men suspected of abducting two children who were playing in front of their home on Monday. The children were later dropped off at a nearby gas station and were unharmed, police said.

Two boys, ages 6 and 9, were playing outside of their home, located along the 5600 block of Monks Walk Court, when the two suspects pulled up in front of the residence and abducted them, a news release said.

The children said they were taken a short distance away and dropped off near a Circle K on Ramsey Street near Methodist College. They were unharmed and taken home by officers, the release said.

The first suspect was described as a bald white man wearing all black clothing. He was driving a red four-door truck. The second suspect was described as a white man also wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask. He was sitting in the passenger seat of the truck, police said.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area of the Circle K near Methodist College is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565.