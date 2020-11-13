Witnesses say officer shot, man stabbed at Gastonia nightclub

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Officials confirm that a shooting involving police took place at a Gastonia nightclub on Thursday.

The shooting is believed to have occurred at Remedies on Union Road.

It is not immediately known how many people were involved, but several police officers have responded.

FOX 46 reached out to the nightclub. They had no comment at this time.

Witnesses tell FOX 46 an argument broke out and they say police watched people fight until shots were fired. The witnesses say an officer was shot and another man was stabbed.













