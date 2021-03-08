Police investigating shooting at south Charlotte Walmart on Monday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – An investigation is underway for a shooting that took place at a Walmart in south Charlotte on Monday night, CMPD says.

Reports of shots fired came in around 7:23 p.m. and when police arrived, evidence of a shooting was found inside the store.

There was no evidence that anybody was injured and the building was completely cleared out of everyone inside.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

At this time, no victims have been located and officers and detectives are continuing to try and identify a suspect.

Witnesses or anyone with knowledge of this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with any information.

More details will be provided when available.