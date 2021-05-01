Police investigate shooting at Carolina Place Mall

News
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting at Carolina Place Mall on Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. It is unknown if a suspect has been identified or captured.

Carolina Place Mall is currently closed while police are still in the process of clearing it.

Someone inside the mall at the time of the shooting said they heard seven or eight rounds go off somewhere near the food court.

The incident is still under investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories