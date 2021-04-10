Police investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte after at least two people shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police is currently investigating a homicide that took place Saturday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.

Around 3 p.m., medic said they transported two gunshot victims with life-threatening injuries on the 2800 block of Tuckaseegee Road. CMPD says at least one person was pronounced deceased. It’s still uncertain whether this was a third victim or one of the two transported.

House that the homicide took place at

This is the 28th confirmed homicide in Charlotte in 2021.

