Police investigating homicide in north Charlotte just hours after 1 shot on West Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte just hours after a person was found dead on West Blvd.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of W Sugar Creek Road where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
RELATED: VICTIM, 23, IN WEST BLVD HOMICIDE WAS SHOT IN HEAD, POLICE SAY
The victim had been transported by Medic with life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead.
This is the 64th homicide of the year. Police are still on scene investigating. Check back with FOX 46 for more details.