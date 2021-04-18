Police investigating homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Police are investigating a homicide where one person was shot and killed in east Charlotte.

The incident took place in the 5200 block of N. Sharon Amity Road around 8 p.m. Medic says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a video sent to Fox 46 from a witness, a man can be seen lying motionless in the street outside of Sharon Chase Condominiums as police and paramedics aided him.

Witnesses say there were several gunshots.

More information will be provided when available.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Fitch is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.