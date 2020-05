CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Charlotte.

At 5:07 p.m., officers responded to a call about an assault with deadly weapon in the 4000 block of Briarhill Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken Atrium CMC life-threatening injuries.

Just after 6 p.m., police said the incident became a homicide investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

LIVE LOOK FROM THE SCENE