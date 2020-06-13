Police investigating after tire marks found on Black Lives Matter mural in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An investigation is underway after tire marks were found on the Black Lives Matter mural in Uptown.

Many noticed the black marks across the street covering the artists’ work. CMPD says it’s working to learn exactly how it happened.

More than a dozen artists collaborated to create the masterpiece on Tuesday. Charlotte leaders coordinated with road crews to close down t​he street for the one-day project. The city approved, social activism message, is the first of its kind on a public street in the area.

They decided to once again block off Tryon in between 3rd and 4th Streets, but it appears someone or something drove over the mural.

If you’re heading Uptown this weekend, be aware that the area where the mural is located on South Tryon between Third and Fourth Streets is closed.

The city is asking anyone who is going to see the artwork to follow social distancing guidelines.

