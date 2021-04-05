Police investigating after man killed in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive in northwest Charlotte Sunday.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Jurkeith Montreal Peterson, was found at a hotel in the 3100 block of Queen City Drive around 1:45 p.m. Police say upon arrival, Peterson was found unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead by Medic.

No additional information has been provided at this time. Police are asking for information in the homicide. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Overman, the lead detective assigned to this case, or another Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.