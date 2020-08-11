Matthews Police investigating after man found dead on roadside

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Matthews are investigating after they say a man was found dead on a roadside.

At 8:14 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, officers were called to the 2700 block of Lakeview Circle for reports of an abandoned car on the side of the road.

After finding the car and searching the surrounding area, officers discovered the deceased man on the shoulder of the road. He has been identified as 27-year-old Cory DeShawn Carpenter of Charlotte.

This case is believed to be an isolated incident and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Dan Townsend at dtownsend@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6708.