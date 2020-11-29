Police investigate fatal shooting near NC baseball field

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they are investigating a homicide following reports of shots being fired near a baseball field.
Asheville Police said they responded Saturday morning to the reported shooting near Montford baseball field and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Police did not release the man’s name and have asked the public for help in the investigation.
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- Jupiter, Saturn to form closest ‘great conjunction’ in 800 years
- No regulations for bed bugs in South Carolina, victims left with few solutions
- Storm to bring rain, snow and cold temperatures to FOX 46 viewing area
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as November comes to a close
- Black firefighters in NC allege racism amid larger reckoning