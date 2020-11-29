Police investigate fatal shooting near NC baseball field

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they are investigating a homicide following reports of shots being fired near a baseball field.

Asheville Police said they responded Saturday morning to the reported shooting near Montford baseball field and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Police did not release the man’s name and have asked the public for help in the investigation.

Latest headlines from FOX 46