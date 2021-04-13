Police investigate 2 separate shootings in Gastonia; 7-year-old injured

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Gastonia are investigating two separate shootings. One of them left a seven-year-old child injured.
The first shooting occurred at 7:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ware Avenue.
The seven-year-old was struck and is currently being treated at Levine Children’s Hospital. Police say the incident is still under investigation.
The second shooting was reported at 8:14 p.m. at a home on West Second Avenue. Police say it was a domestic incident that involved a woman who shot a man.
The man was hit in the knee and transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No additional information is available at this time.