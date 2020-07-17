Police identify 23-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte late Thursday night.

The deadly shooting marks the second homicide within hours and the seventh in the past week.

The victim has been identified as Andrew Dion McCullough, 23. The family has been notified of his death, police said.

At approximately 11:45 p.m Thursday, July 16, officers were called by a neighbor to the 7500 block of Bramblewood Drive for the reports of a shooting.

The 911 caller said they saw a person in their yard and heard gunshots being fired. As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found McCullough in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

RELATED: TEEN SHOT, KILLED IN WEST CHARLOTTE SHOPPING CENTER

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene overnight to conduct an investigation while Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the CMPD’s Operations Command, CFD, and Medic also responded to the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.