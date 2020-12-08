Police ID victims found dead in Matthews home

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Matthews have identified the two people they say were found dead in a home following a welfare check last week.
Around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Phillips Woods Lane to check on the residents of a home in the neighborhood.
Upon arrival, officers saw a person through the window that they believed to be in distress.
They made their way into the home and officers two people dead and saw that there was evidence of a fire.
The two people have been identified as Michael Allen Klingsporn and Melanie Joan Klingsporn, both 51 years old.
Police and fire officials are continuing to investigate. They are awaiting a final report from the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office.
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE