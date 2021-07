Police hoping new Concord Mills policy cuts down on mall disorder

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police in Concord say troublesome teens have been a significant issue for several years at the Concord Mills Mall.

Police Chief Gary Gacek is applauding the decision by mall management to install new supervisory rules for teenagers.

Starting Friday, July 30, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 3:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We’ve been seeing an increasing amount of disorder over the weekends,” said Gacek. “I’m confident that it’s going to reduce, if not eliminate, the disorder we’ve been seeing on the weekends.”

It was on a weekend last month when police say a teenager shot a man in the mall parking lot.

Mall management was forced to close on two Saturdays in November and January when a group of unruly teens caused a disturbance.

Under the new rules, an adult can chaperone up to four juveniles.

The policy does not impact store employees who are underage.

Gacek says his agency will only be called in if a juvenile refuses to leave.

“Then turns into trespassing and that’s when we would get involved as the police department,” said Gacek. “So, we’re just asking for voluntary compliance with that administrative policy.”