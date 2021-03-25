Police: Hickory man stabs father following fight at hotel

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Hickory Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a hotel room.

Police say the incident occurred at the Quality Suites Hotel at 1125 13th Avenue Drive.



A witness told the responding officers that a man had been stabbed in a room. The victim was later identified as 37-year-old Deon Thompson.

Police say Deon was stabbed by his son, 18-year-old Landon Allen Thompson, following an altercation. The victim was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.



Landon Thompson was located by officers on the hotel property and is cooperating with police.



This investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator T. Johnson directly at tjohnson@hickorync.gov, 828-261-2619.

