Police: Florida woman left own child home alone, tried to kidnap neighbor’s child

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman is behind bars after deputies say she left her child home alone while attempting to kidnap her neighbor’s child.

Detectives say 28-year-old Hannah Braun, of Pinellas County, left her home at 2 a.m. on Aug. 18 and went to her neighbor’s home.

According to an arrest affidavit, Braun opened the front door and attempted to take the child out of the neighbor’s arms. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a struggle ensued and the parent of the child was able to get away from Braun and contact authorities.

Police say Braun also left her child at home alone during the attempted kidnapping. When police were able to get in contact with the child, the child told police “she lost her mommy” and was scared.

Police say Braun did not cooperate with officers and did not provide a post Miranda statement.

No information was provided on Braun’s alleged motive for wanting to kidnap her neighbor’s child.

She faces charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary with assault or battery, child abuse, and two counts of neglect of a child without great bodily harm and is in jail on $145,000 bond.