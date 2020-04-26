Police: Driver flees scene after hitting and killing pedestrian in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene early Sunday morning in east Charlotte.

The deadly incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, as officers arrived at the scene they found an unresponsive woman lying in the roadway with severe injuries.

The vehicle that had struck her failed to stop at the scene and fled the area, police said. The woman was pronounced dead by medic

CMPD said the preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian, identified as Andrea Portillo, was in the roadway when she struck by a vehicle traveling southeast on East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

The vehicle debris collected at the scene suggested it was a silver Honda sedan with damage on the driver’s side front corner and a deflated front left tire. CMPD officers circulated the area and located a Honda with damage parked in the driveway of a home on Lawyers Road.

Detectives made contact with the owner, Nona Teah. The vehicle was towed to be processed for evidence and the owner agreed to be interviewed by detectives.

At the conclusion of the interview, Teah was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run. She was evaluated for sobriety and no impairment is suspected, police said. Excessive speed also does not appear to be a contributing factor.

Teah has since been transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The family of Andrea Portillo has been notified of her death, police said.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.