Police continue working to solve gruesome murder of Charlotte woman more than a year later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police say they’ve had a difficult time trying to solve a Charlotte woman’s murder and they’re continuing to ask anyone who may have information to come forward.

It’s been more than a year since Jennifer Banner was found dead on Oct. 18. She was last seen on Columbus Day.

CMPD says the 61-year-old was viciously murdered. Her body was found near a strip mall on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte.

“She’d been wrapped in a towel and then a tarp, she was discarded as if she didn’t mean anything to the people who love her, care about her and miss her,” a CMPD spokesperson said.

Authorities say they’ve followed leads and questioned people of interest, but say getting people to come forward with information has been difficult.

“Sometimes people are hesitant to come forward with this information because they may have a relationship with the person who could potentially be involved, they may fear for their safety or they don’t believe that their information is significant enough to merit calling us. I can tell you there is no information that’s insignificant no matter how small.”

Police say the person responsible is still out there.

“The individual who is involved in this may have also gone missing suddenly after Jennifer’s discovery.”

Right now, detectives are as-king anyone with information about Jennifer Banner’s death to contact them immediately, before her killer strikes again.

“From time to time we want to come back to the community ask for help, it’s been a year and we think it’s time that we bring some resolution to this case and figure out what happened to Jennifer.”

