Police continue search for suspect who shot at woman on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police are continuing to investigate after shots were fired at a woman on I-85 in northwest Charlotte.

Officers swarmed the Mobil gas station on Brookshire Boulevard Thursday after she called for help. Police say the shooting happened during rush hour yesterday on I-85.

Someone shot at the woman as she got off of the highway at the exit for Brookshire, hitting her in broad daylight.

“It’s scary you don’t what happened, maybe the gas station got robbed, you just don’t know these days so it’s kind of scary,” witness Jamie Wallace said.

Wallace was at work in his food truck on Brookshire Boulevard late Thursday afternoon when there was a big commotion outside the gas station next door.

“We saw a bunch of cops at the gas station, maybe like 30 cops with the lights blinking we didn’t know what happened, we thought it was an accident, come to later find out some girl got shot,” Wallace said.

Police say the 23-year old woman was driving down I-85 south just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday when the suspect in a black pickup truck opened fire into her car.

CMPD says one of the bullets hit the woman. She drove into this gas station parking lot on Brookshire and was rushed to the hospital.

“Traumatized. Like can’t believe this stuff happening. Hopefully she comes out of it ok,” Wallace said.

She has two daughters who are also in their twenties. The shooting makes him worry about their safety.

“Be careful. Stay home until dad gets home and I’ll take them where they need to go,”

Police aren’t saying why the woman was shot or if the shooting was random and the gunman has not been caught.

“It’s so unfortunate. I don’t know what this world is coming too but we need a change,” Wallace said.

FOX 46 spoke with a manager at the gas station who says the woman did not actually come inside for help. He said all of the activity was outside in the parking lot.

Police say the woman is expected to be ok. If you know anything about this crime, call CrimeStoppers at 704-344-1600.

