Police chase ends with 2 shot, pedestrian hit following incident in west Charlotte

Two people were found with gunshot wounds and a pedestrian was hit as a car fled officers following an attempted traffic stop in west Charlotte.

Just before 8 p.m., CMPD received a 911 call about a man who had been shot and was lying in a yard on Crestridge Drive. That officers responded and the victim was transported by MEDIC to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say the actual shooting took place at Brianna Way and Crestridge Drive.

Upon arrival at Crestridge Drive, a suspect vehicle with several people inside was seen driving away.

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver would not stop and a vehicle pursuit took place. During the pursuit, a pedestrian was hit by the driver on Tuckaseegee Road near Pryor Street.

That pedestrian was transported by MEDIC and is being treated for head injuries and is in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle continued driving until the occupants reached CMC-University Hospital.

At that point, officers detained everyone in the car and found that one of them had also been shot.

A second individual in that vehicle is also receiving medical attention, but the reason is unknown at this time.