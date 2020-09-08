Police ask for help finding NC woman, not seen since April

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help finding 66-year-old Virginia Day Jones, who was last seen in April.

Authorities say family had not heard from her since March and reported her missing on Sept. 2.

She is 4-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 88 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or call 911.

