Police: 8-year-old accidentally shoots 12-year-old in Virginia

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials said an 8-year-old accidentally shot and seriously injured a 12-year-old at a residence Tuesday night.

The shooting left the 12-year-old with serious — but not life-threatening — injuries.

Police responded to the shooting around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Kissimmee Avenue.

Initial investigation indicates the 8-year-old boy found an adult’s firearm and accidentally shot the 12-year-old boy.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded and treated the boy at the scene. He was then taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The 8-year-old was being interviewed by police as of 9:30 p.m.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police did not release additional information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories