Police: 71-year-old Gaston County man shoots, kills wife

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Gaston County man has been charged in the murder of his wife.

Police say on Thursday, March 4, 2021 they were called to a home in the 4900 block of Willow Pond Road in Gastonia at 6:54 a.m., where they found Judy Allred Helms, 72, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Helms was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center by Gaston Emergency Medical Services, where she was pronounced deceased.

Police say Helms’ husband, 71-year-old Rickey Allen Holdsclaw, was taken into custody at the scene. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Holdsclaw is being held at the Gaston County Jail ahead of his first appearance in court.