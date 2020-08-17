Police: 2 men killed, another injured in southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified two men who were killed following a shooting this weekend in southwest Charlotte.

The incident happened shortly after 9:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. near the 2900 block of Reid Avenue.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, identified as Keith Fitzroy Rivera, 29, and Kawon Markus Hoover, 28, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the men was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital and the other was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 17, CMPD said.

A third gunshot-wound victim was taken to the hospital by a third party, and that person is also being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

All families have been notified of their deaths, police said. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about these murders is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.