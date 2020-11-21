Police: 18-year-old drove 160+ mph, hit Marion police cruiser; found hiding in bushes

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A police chase in Marion hit speeds of more than 160 mph and resulted in a police cruiser and two other vehicles being hit, according to a police report.

Dylan Cage Godwin, 18, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone on Hwy 501 Bypass Sunday around noon, police said. When an officer attempted to pull him over, Godwin — driving a Camaro — accelerated to 150 miles per hour.

Godwin made a U-turn near the Latta exit and started heading south again, according to the police report. Godwin allegedly lost gear of the car and it stopped moving. The officer pulled in front of him to block the southbound lanes when the Camaro moved forward and hit the police cruiser, police said.

The officer told Godwin to roll down the window with a gun drawn, and Godwin put the car back into gear and drove off, police said. Godwin took the Marion exit and headed towards city limits and went into oncoming traffic. Two officers swerved out of the way.

In the area of Kimball Drive and the Food Lion parking lot, Godwin rear-ended a pickup truck and hit another car head-on, according to the police report.

Godwin and a 17-year-old juvenile got out of the car and ran behind a probation office. Police said the juvenile was held against his will due to Godwin driving at speeds over 160 mph, which stopped the juvenile from leaving on his own, according to the police report.

Godwin was eventually found in some bushes in the 200 block of Warwick Avenue.

Godwin was charged with failure to stop on command, driving without a license, speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit, third-degree assault and battery, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon — second or subsequent offense, hit and run, kidnapping, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Godwin is held in the Marion County Detention Center on a $50,519.50 surety bond.