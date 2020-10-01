Police: 17-year-old dies at hospital following Wednesday afternoon shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 17-year-old has died after being shot in north Charlotte on Wednesday.

Police say just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, officers were called to Atrium Health after a victim showed up with a gunshot wound in a personal vehicle.

On Oct.1, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. He has been identified as Calvin Washington, 17. His family was notified of his death.

Detectives have continued to investigate the shooting, which is now being classified as a homicide. This is the 90th homicide in Charlotte this year.

Police say early evidence indicates that the incident occurred in the 7400 block of North Tryon Street.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Detective McCraw is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

