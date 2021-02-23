Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Gaston County shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Gaston County say they are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the 2400 block of Greenleaf Drive near Gastonia in reference to a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say one man was found dead. Two other victims were transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their status is unknown at this time.

At this time there is no suspect description. The names of the victims will not be released pending notification to families.

Gaston County Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320. Information can also be provided through Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

This is an on-going investigation. There is no further information to be released at this time.