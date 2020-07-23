Police: 1 dead, 1 suspect in custody in SE Mecklenburg County shooting

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and another person is in custody following a shooting Thursday morning in southeast Mecklenburg County, police said.

The shooting occurred before 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23 near the 600 block of McGregor Drive.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, two people known to each other got into a dispute. One person reportedly shot the other during the fight. Both people were found outside, with the victim being in the front yard and the suspect in the back.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots in the area, police said.

CMPD said there are not looking for any other suspects in this case. The weapon was recovered.

Detectives and CSI remain at the scene Thursday morning.