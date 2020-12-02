Pokémon card could sell for $500G, breaking records

Another day, another record.

A 20-year-old Pokémon card could become the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold, fetching $500,000, British news agency SWNS reports.

The card in question, a 1999 Pokémon Base 1st Edition #4 Charizard trading card, will be sold as part of Goldin Auctions’ Holiday Auction, with the auction house comparing the valuable card to other esteemed collectibles, such as the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Rookie Card.

“At first, the two hungered-for pieces might seem unrelated, but, after pondering the juxtaposition for a minute, real – even compelling – parallels emerge,” the auction house wrote on its website. “Both items showcase larger-than-life figures who occupy center-stage in the fantasies of countless enthusiasts. Both pieces, especially in top-grade preservation, radiate a physical beauty which effectively combines attributes that resonate even with the uninitiated.”

