Plentiful pecans: Carolina harvest is booming ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s that time of the year! It’s time for pecans to shine in holiday dishes and sweet treats.

“People say, ‘we eat them at Thanksgiving and we eat them at Christmas.” No, no, no it is a much better nut. You buy them now, you put them in the freezer, and you can enjoy them all year long,” Dr. Mike Parker said.

Parker is passionate, pecans are not just a holiday nut, and this year, horticulture experts like him are calling this pecan season “plentiful.”

“One of the major pests that we have, we name. We call them tropical storms. We call them hurricanes,” Parker said.

Tropical winds can topple the brittle trees or drop nuts too early, but this year they escaped wind damage.

Farmers use irrigation to moderate moisture and prevent mold.

“Oils will go rancid. The problem is it sits on the ground, you get moisture in that shell, It causes the nut to decrease in quality very quickly.”

And just last week, “it just kept them from harvesting, because it was too wet to use the machines,” Fat Boys Produce Manager Chris Kiker had to wait for his next batch,

“If a pecan comes in contact with flood water, at that point in time it’s contaminated and cannot be sold,” explains Dr. Parker.

The U.S. is the biggest pecan producer in the world, shelling out 80 percent of the world’s supply, harvesting 300 million pounds each year, all in just 15 states.

“The ones that we want to grow in North Carolina are the improved varieties, the larger ones, and we are on the northern fringe of where they can be grown,” Parker said.

While it’s been a good harvest, it still doesn’t solve one last major problem: Is it pronounced “pee-can” or “puh-kahn”? You tell us!

