Plea to change South Point HS mascot continues in front of Gaston County Board of Education

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46) – When you drive by South Point High School in Belmont, one of the first things you see is the Red Raider, the school’s longtime mascot.

Monday night, more than a dozen people, including students and tribal activists, told the Gaston County Board of Education they want to see the Red Raider retired.

“Most people think of us as cartoon figures because of things like the mascot,” said Rebecca LaClaire, Chairperson of the Metrolina Native American Association.

“It’s just very disrespectful.”

The group, which has been trying to get rid of the mascot for years, says the image of the Native American is offensive and racist.

“Native people aren’t mascots,” said Corbin Eddings, Vice-Chairman of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Belmont Mayor Charlie Martin, who has been a longtime broadcaster for Red Raider games, told the board it would be a mistake to change the name.

“That name has been in there for a long time and it’s never offended anyone around here that we know of. Never heard anyone complaining about it,” Martin said.

But one student at the high school said he has friends who chose not to go there specifically because of the mascot.

“I’m a student at South Point and I have personally seen how this mascot negatively impacts our student body,” said student Ryan Sims.

Both supporters and opponents of the mascot have put dueling petitions online which have both received thousands of signatures.

Dot Martin, the Mayor’s wife, said her children went to South Point High School.

She believes the mascot honors Native Americans.

“We are very proud to represent the Indian, no matter where they’re from. It’s been a wonderful thing for us to do that,” said Martin.

The school board did not take a vote on changing the name.