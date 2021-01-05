Plaza Midwood neighbors question deadly crash; few answers provided by police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors in Plaza Midwood have been left with more questions and answers following a crash that left one person dead and another in the hospital

FOX 46 cameras caught a car with not a lot of damage to it, but with several items on the street.

The bulk of the information is coming from neighbors, who say two people were hit by the car and one of them didn’t make it.

The scene itself blocked traffic on The Plaza for hours, but for most of Monday, there was rampant speculation among neighbors as to what exactly happened out here that shut this road down and had a bunch of people scratching their heads.

“I’ve never had any experience like this happen here. It’s worrisome,” neighbor Abbey Holley said.

Holley lives in the neighborhood and came to get a look for herself at the scene.

For most of the day, CMPD said this was a car accident where one person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police were seen processing the scene, there was spray paint on the roads, items scattered everywhere, and a man, seemingly in shock, who was later taken away by police.

Those closest to the scene did not want to talk on camera, but Holley tells us, though the fact that it happened in the area is simply unusual.

“Especially on the plaza, it’s a very well patrolled. People are out here walking all day, every day. You would never expect this,” she said.

Again, there is not a lot of information to go on, tonight. FOX 46 is waiting on an update on the case from CMPD and will let you know what we find out.

