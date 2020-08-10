Plaza Midwood neighbors believe city project is causing massive flooding in their area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors in Plaza Midwood are frustrated, saying they’re dealing with extreme flooding. People FOX 46 spoke to say they’ve never seen it rain so little, and flood so bad in this area and they have theories on what’s causing it.

“I just didn’t know when it would stop. It just kept rising and rising,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

People on Tippah Park Court had floodwater reach their front stoops.

“My kid is four-months-old and was premature, and there was no access in or out, so if there was an issue with him, what am I supposed to do in my Honda Accord to get through four feet of water?”

Video neighbors took shows their street turned into a creek. The water line left on mailboxes and in driveways on Monday shows how high the water got.

“It definitely was not the worst storm we’ve seen either, so that’s why it was just like—‘why is this the worst flooding we’re seeing?’” Erin Moore said.

Erin and her husband Andrew Moore think they know why the flooding was so bad.

“We know they’re doing that construction next door that’s supposed to be helping the flooding, and so we kind of put two and two together that maybe something’s wrong,” she said.

And they’re not the only ones.

“The project over here next door in the parking lot is new, so I don’t really know what to really make of it. We think it’s something from back there.”

Currently the City of Charlotte has a project underway to fix flooding in the area. It’s called the ‘Lyon Court Storm Drainage Improvement Project.’ Neighbors want answers.

“How long is this project going to take? Is this project what actually caused the damage?”

Construction is in progress, and according to the project home page, it’s expected end date isn’t until December 2022.

With the rainy pattern we’ve had lately, neighbors are wondering if this will be their new normal.











“We don’t even have flood insurance because we’re not exactly in a flood zone, so you just don’t think that’s something you’re going to need,” Moore said.

FOX 46 sent the city a list of questions the homeowners had.

A spokesperson said they’re investigating the flooding along this street, but they didn’t answer our specific questions as to whether or not the project down the street off Central Avenue caused the flooding.

With rainy days ahead, neighbors are concerned that the problem is only going to get worse for them.