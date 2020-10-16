Players, coaches disappointed as third 49ers football game canceled due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The 49ers will be missing another week of football due to COVID-19.

Coming off a strong win on the road against North Texas, Head Coach Will Healy says it’s disappointing that the team won’t be taking the field on Saturday.

UNCC was supposed to play against Florida International University, but the visiting school postponed their trip to the Queen City because of positive test results.

This is the third game for UNCC that has had to be called off this season. FOX 46 spoke with Coach Healy, who is hoping his team

“It feels like you lost a game and you did literally,” Healy said. “I hate it for our players who followed all protocols, and coaches who plan and here we are on our third game that’s been canceled.”

Contact tracing forced the Niners to cancel their Sept. 19 game against Chapel Hill and just the following weekend, Georgia State canceled their trip to Charlotte. Healy says the team is overdue to play at home.

‘It’s been almost a full year since we’ve played a home game. I think next week it will have been 353 days since we have played a home football game,” he said.

This was UNCC’s first home game where fans were going to be allowed, making it an even harder blow for the team. 1,072 fans were supposed to be welcomed inside Richardson Stadium.

“A lot of these guys–parents haven’t come, my family hasn’t come, everyone looks forward to playing at home,” said Healy.

Tickets were only given to UNC Charlotte students and families of team members for both schools and a small number of guests.

Three residence halls at UNC Charlotte are undergoing coronavirus testing after a reported increase in on-campus cases, but Healy says despite the uptick in cases on campus, his staff is continuing to do everything they can to keep players safe and healthy.

He says his team will continue working hard and keep taking this unusual season one day at a time.

“We’ve practiced on Saturdays and team building, but I think it’s important they watch college game day, We’ll feed them and they’ll come back Sunday and get tested. Be prepared, relax and refresh your mind and body a little bit,” he said.

The school is working to reschedule the FIU game, potentially for some time in December. The next home game is scheduled for Oct. 24.

