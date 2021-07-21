Planning begins to build luxury car club in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Car lovers in the Charlotte metro area could have something new to look forward to very soon. An exclusive, members-only luxury car club and storage facility is in the planning phase in Cornelius.

The club would be located on Chartown Drive, adjacent to Sonderwerks Porsche and owned by the same company, Van Zen LLC. The street visible from I-77 is already a car-lover’s corridor, complete with existing body shops, dealerships, and Sonderwerks.



Renderings of the luxury club

Van Zen LLC founder David Van Epps says the car community in the Charlotte metro area is large and continuously growing.

“We’ve got a really vibrant car community in the Charlotte area, literally from Mooresville down south,” he said.

But even though he says the client base exists, he still feels there is a major hole in the industry.

“It’s a universal need for guys in the hobby, who would always like to collect another car, to have a place to store these vehicles,” said Van Epps.

In order to fill the demand for luxury and classic car storage, he bought the land adjacent to his Porsche restoration shop, Sonderwerks, and plans to build a 100,000 sq. ft. facility.

The development would consist of five buildings and cost around $13 million. Four of the five buildings would serve as storage for luxury and classic vehicles, and the fifth would be a two-story clubhouse for members of the club.

“It’s a great, low-use area for us to bring more of these car folks together in a low-impact way, and create a very high-end car storage facility that I think is going to bring jobs,” said Van Epps.

If all goes according to his plan, Van Epps thinks this unique club could make Cornelius a hub for classic car lovers across the country.

“It’s my dream that we end up hosting some really world-renowned events: some high-end car auctions and some of the things you see in other parts of the country like Scottsdale, Arizona or Monterrey,” he said.

The town has already held two public hearing sessions, which showed no opposition from the public. Now, the town needs to approve Van Epps’ rezoning request. Once that happens, he hopes to break ground sometime this year.