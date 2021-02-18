Planned Parenthood files lawsuit, SC Democrats rail against Fetal Heartbeat Bill

SOUTH CAROLINA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Planned Parenthood is calling a new abortion law in South Carolina “grossly unconstitutional.” The organization filed a lawsuit to block the law just as the Governor signed it this afternoon.

“Well this is a big day. It’s a big day,” Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday.

A big day for the Republicans of South Carolina after the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act passed with a 79-35 House vote just over 24 hours ago.

“If there is not a right to life, then what right is there? What rights exist if not the elementary fundamental profound right to life,” McMaster said.

Several House Democrats in South Carolina say they don’t understand why the Legislature is spending time on a bill that will never pass.

House Minority Leader J. Todd Rutherford says there’s urgent items that the representatives need to get to, but instead, they were discussing what a women can and can’t do with her body.

The bill requires an ultrasound test for a detectable fetal heartbeat before an abortion is performed and it prohibits an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

But House Democrats don’t feel this way.

“They don’t care about people. They aren’t pro-life, they’re divisionist, because we all know that this bill is unconstitutional,” Representative JA Moore said.

Representative JA Moore, House Minority Leader J. Todd Rutherford and several other democrats who opposed the bill walked out of house chambers on Wednesday in protest.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“We just felt like, again, to discuss that bill yesterday and ignore all those people that are dying and giving up their life because this state is ill-prepared to deal with the pandemic, ill-prepared to deal with drug overdoses that we are ill-prepared with educating children,” Moore said. “So to discuss that bill yesterday it was extremely ill timed, misconceived and just simply wrong.”

Pro-abortion groups plan to talk to a federal judge about staying the law until they can get to the Supreme Court. Representative Moore says he’s not worried because it’ll never be the law of the land in South Carolina.

“The Governor can sign it as many times as he wants. The courts will strike it down and it will never go into effect.”

Representative Rutherford says he wants South Carolinians to see that the Governor doesn’t care about what’s going on in their lives due to the pandemic.