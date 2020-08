Drivers on I-40 on Saturday had an unexpected visitor on the roadways.

A small aircraft crashed on the interstate in eastern McDowell County near Morganton. No injuries were reported.

The incident, which happened at around the 90 mile marker, backed up traffic in the eastbound lanes and travelers were urged by officials to seek alternate routes.

