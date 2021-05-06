Pineville police investigating 6 different crime scenes connected to shooting between drivers

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police in Pineville are investigating what seems to be a shooting spree between two people that happened Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Park and Matthews Road, taping off a gas station where some of the violence took place. It’s just one of six scenes where detectives are investigating and collecting evidence.

Police say even though they have identified both of the drivers, what’s taking so long is investigating all six of those areas.

According to Pineville police, two men who know each other and have a past history together started arguing around 9:15 a.m.

One of the men called police and right after that, they started shooting at each other. At least a dozen shots were fired between the two drivers, police said.

One of them was hit and he took himself to the hospital. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening and that he’s going to be okay.

Detectives are speaking with both of the men trying to figure out what really happened. They do know that this was not a random act of violence nor was it a road rage incident.

FOX 46 spoke with neighbors in this area who say this is just a surprising thing to happen here.

“To see this happen, and now six crime scenes. Yeah, it gets to you, you know?” said Pedro Dalman, who live nearby. “But it’s not going to take away the peace, because the majority of the people here–you’ve got the stragglers.”

Police say they did find two guns at the various crime scenes. They are continuing to process the firearms and the vehicles involved.

“I didn’t expect that. Everything is so mellow here, I was just totally surprised. I was going to the store, I noticed that the lights over there,” said Dalman. “That’s when I started looking and was like, ‘oh my gosh.’ I was enjoying my music and then all of a sudden, I’m back to reality.”

No criminal charges have been filed at this time, however, they will be pending.

“It’s normally a quiet place. Even at all times, I’ve gone to stores at 2:00 in the morning, like a 7/11 which is practically open 24 hours, things are calm,” neighbor Francisco Peres said. “It’s worrying, it’s a situation that is would worry anybody.”

Police say they expect to be out investigating the various scenes for some time, so drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if they can.

