Pineville organization working to get results in neighborhoods, keep families fed

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors in Pineville are working to keep students’ stomachs full during this pandemic.

“Pineville Neighbors Place was formed about four years ago when we saw no assistance here for our neighbors,” said organizer Jane Shutt.

Pineville Neighbors Place is Getting Results for fellow neighbors. This time… they’re taking school lunches prepared by CMS to students who have no transportation during the pandemic.

“We are delivering meals from Sterling Elementary School to children who are dependent on these meals. With them being out of school they may not have as much to eat,” Kathy Shoaf said.

Shoaf is one of the neighbors getting results. Since the pandemic broke out, she’s been volunteering at least once a week.

“I’m doing this because I’m very blessed and relatively speaking this has affected my life very little. We still have income, we still have a jobs, we still have food to eat and these people are struggling and they’re out neighbors so I do this to help out neighbors,” Shoaf said.

Those on the receiving end often meet the volunteers at the door with big smiles.

“The kids are loving seeing the volunteers come. They’re waiting at the doors, watching out the windows waiting for these meals to come but to also be able to greet the people who are delivering them,” Shutt said.

An example of ‘Neighbors Place’ living up to its name.