Pineville FD responds to viral video of man using racial slurs while wearing department sweatshirt

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Pineville Volunteer Fire Department released a statement on its social media platforms Saturday in response to a viral social media video of a man using racial slurs while wearing a Pineville Fire Department sweatshirt.

In the video, the man can be seen arguing with another man while cursing and saying a racial slur. It’s unsure what led up to the confrontation. The fire department says the man hasn’t been a part of the station in over eight years.

The full statement from the FD says:

It was brought to our attention that there is a video posted on the several social media platforms of an individual wearing a Pineville Fire Rescue sweatshirt. In this video the individual is being verbally offensive and shouting slurs at a truck driver who was filming him.

The Pineville Fire Department would like to be very clear that this individual is not a member of our department, was not a member at the time of the incident and was removed from our department over 8 years ago.

We as a department absolutely do not condone the behavior of this individual. We pride ourselves in an inclusive, diverse workforce and serving a diverse community. Although this person was wearing a sweatshirt with our name and logo, it does not represent us as a department. His actions are inexcusable and absolutely would not be tolerated by any of our active members or employees.

We ask that the public understand their concerns have not been ignored and we are taking the situation very seriously. We ask for patience and understanding during this time. Should you have any other questions or concerns please message us with a phone number and we will have a Chief Officer contact you to discuss further.