Pilot with close ties to Charlotte area killed in Myrtle Beach plane crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The loss of American Airlines pilot James Harper is being felt across the company, but especially in Charlotte where he was based as an Airbus captain.

Harper was killed Friday when the Piper PA-31 he was flying crashed shortly after takeoff in Myrtle Beach. Witnesses who saw and heard the plane before it crashed describe the moments leading up to impact, as frightening.

“We saw this plane going super low overhead, heard a noise like a bang or a pop and just ran over across the street.”

Controllers at the Myrtle Beach International Airport tower are heard communicating with Captain Harper moments before the aircraft crashed.

“November five bravo charlie, do you need any additional assistance?” air traffic control said to Captain Harper.

“Yeah, we’re go,” Harper says back.

It wasn’t clear to Air Traffic Controllers at that time the crash was fatal.

ATC: November five seven five bravo charlie if you can hear this radio, im talking to fire department now we’re trying to get someone out to your location as soon as possible.

Data from FlightAware shows the aircraft reached a maximum altitude of only 500 feet and made a sharp right turn at almost 150 knots, possibly steering the troubled aircraft away from populated areas and into the field where the plane crashed.