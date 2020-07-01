Live Now
Pilot killed in crash during routine training mission at Shaw Air Force Base in SC

News
F-16 Fighter Jet landing (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities with Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina confirmed that an F-16 CM crashed Tuesday night, resulting in the pilot’s death. 

According to a statement on their Facebook page, the pilot of the F-16 CM crashed around 11:30 p.m. during a routine training mission at the base. 

The name of the pilot is being withheld at this time pending notification of the family. 

The U.S. Air Force F-16 CM Fighting Falcon was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation at this time. 

