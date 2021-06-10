Physical remains of Bakker empire remain in Fort Mill as ‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’ movie trailer released

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For those of a certain generation, the names Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker can conjure up a variety of images — televangelism, Christianity, and scandal.

While many of those images have been a highlight of their story, there are a lot of physical remains of what was, essentially, an empire, just off Regent Parkway in Fort Mill.

The Heritage Tower remains in place, along with many of the buildings that centered around the Bakkers’ PTL Partner Center and what was then known as Heritage USA. But further out, much of it has been redeveloped.

One of those redeveloped plots now houses the Humane Society of York County, which moved into their current location ten years ago.

“So much of it was built for PTL, which is amazing to me,” said Mary Beth Knapp, who chairs the Humane Society. “It was built to be self-sustained.”

Knapp remembers the time before the move. An old map for Heritage US revealed The Humane Society’s property used to be a part of the park.

At one point, that park was a big deal. Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, who hosted and ran “Praise The Lord,” otherwise known as “PTL”, in the 1970s and 1980s, based a lot of the production in the Charlotte area. It started in Charlotte in the 1970s, before moving to a specially-built facility in Fort Mill that became a part of the sprawling campus for Jim Bakker’s empire.

Financial and sexual scandals would eventually lead to the downfall of Jim Bakker, which has been highlighted over the years in the press.

The scandal will also be dramatized in the movie “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,”which is due out later this year. Portions of the movie were filmed in Charlotte.

Regent Parkway, once known as the gateway to Heritage USA, is now home to other businesses and residential areas. Much of the property has been bought up and redeveloped.

The famous Heritage Tower, a 21-story tower that never opened after Bakker’s scandals came to light, sat crumbling for decades. Last week, plans were announced to renovate the tower into a Christian community.

The surrounding building now houses Morning Star Fellowship Church and Heritage International Ministries.

However much has changed, a number of things have remained there, particularly a sense of faith which Knapp said she sees often.

“I’ve had some people pull into the parking lot who live local, and they come in and say ‘we’re praying for you, and we’re praying that every animal finds a home,” said Knapp.