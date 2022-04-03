(WGHP) — It may not be the championship game, but for North Carolina, the Final Four Battle of the Bloods may have been the biggest game of the year.

Famed rivals Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill battled to see who would move on to face Kansas in the championship game of the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The game was extremely close, but ultimately the Tarheels landed on top.

The gallery of photos above offers a look at the celebration on the court after the win.