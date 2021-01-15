PHOTOS: SC Highway Patrol release vehicle pictures in fatal hit-and-run; seek public help finding suspects

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina Highway Patrol has released new suspect vehicle photos in connection to a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run case in Chester County.

Troopers responded to Pinckney Road near Mount Prospect Road around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 14 where a vehicle struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

The suspect was driving a 2005 – 2009 Ford Mustang of an unknown color. The vehicle will have front-end damage, Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the vehicle was traveling west on Pinckney Road (SC-9W) toward Lockhart.

Anyone with information is asked to call SC Highway Patrol at 800-768-1504 or 877-409-4321. You can also call Crimestoppers at 888-SCCRIME.