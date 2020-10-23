Photo of voter intimidation letter likely foreign manipulation, cyber expert says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The flyer is frightening.

“You have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter,” a photograph of a torn letter reads. “Your address has been added into our database as a target for when we attack should Trump not concede the election.”

A viewer sent FOX 46 a photo of the threatening letter supposedly sent to her Queen City neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous. The letter, however, has the hallmarks of a hoax designed to sow fear, anger and chaos two weeks before the election, according to a local cyber security expert.

FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant did some digging and found the exact same photo popping up across the country, including in New Hampshire. Two days ago, Kansas City Police tweeted the same photo of the letter, with the same tears, with a warning.

“We have seen this circulating on social media,” the police agency tweeted. “We have received NO reports of any Kansas City, Mo., resident receiving this note. As with anything, we urge you to always research the origins of things you see online that could spread fear and division before sharing them.”

That appears to be the goal, according to Theresa Payton, the CEO of Fortalice Solutions, a Charlotte-based cyber security and intelligence operations company.

“Candidly,” she said, it’s part of the Russian propaganda playbook. But it doesn’t mean it’s Russian.”

Payton was the chief information office under President George W. Bush. She is also the author of the book, Manipulated: Inside the Cyberwar to Hijack Elections and Distort the Truth. She points to grammar mistakes like a menacing line warning Trump supporters to check their fire insurance policy to “make that it is current.”

“When I read the grammar and the word choices and the sentence structure,” said Payton, “it tells me some type of a translator was used.”

She believes whoever authored the original letter is not a native English speaker.

“This very likely could be a manipulation campaign designed to make one side look bad,” she said. “Designed to create fear and designed to create chaos.”

On Wednesday night, the FBI reported Russia and Iran are conducting disinformation and manipulation campaigns in the US. Intimidating “spoofed” emails sent to Florida Democratic voters, supposedly from the “Proud Boys,” threatening to “vote for Trump or else” came from Iran, the FBI said.

Russia and Iran deny any election interference.

The viewer who sent FOX 46 the photo of the letter later followed up with a text message to say the picture was “just an example of a letter that is going around” and not sent to her neighbor directly. We asked the FBI if they are looking into this.

“Though the FBI’s standard practice is to neither confirm nor deny any investigation, we take all election-related threats seriously,” the FBI said in a statement. “Whether it is vote fraud, voter suppression, or threats from cyber of foreign influence actors. We’re committed to supporting our election security partners and protecting our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.”

Payton urges all voters to not let messages like this stop you from making your voice heard.

“Don’t let them intimidate you,” she said. “You have a right to vote. Don’t stay home. Your vote really matters.”

The FBI encourages the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious, election-related activity to your local FBI field office or online at tips.fbi.gov.

To learn more about federal election crimes visit www.fbi.gov/elections.

For tips and best practices to protect digital devices, social media accounts, private information and more, visit www.fbi.gov/protectedvoices.

